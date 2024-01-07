Spoilers From MLW Reload Taping

MLW taped matches for MLW Reload on Saturday night after Kings of Colosseum, and the spoilers are online. You can check out the results below from the taping, courtesy of Cagematch.net:

* Zayda def. Notorious Mimi

* Nao Kakuta def. Moka Miyamoto

* Satoshi Kojima def. Sami Callihan

* Ichiban def. Jimmy Lloyd

* Good Brother #3 def. Steph De Lander

* Delmi Exo def. Tiara James

* Alex Kane & Matt Riddle def. Josh Bishop & Tom Lawlor