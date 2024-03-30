Spoilers From MLW TV Taping At War Chamber

MLW taped matches for TV at MLW War Chamber, and the spoilers are online. You can check out the full results from the taping below, per PWInsider:

* Zayda def. Sofia Castillo

* CMLL Showcase Match: Star Jr. def. Virus

* Brett Ryan Gosselin def. Budd Heavy

* Non-Title Match: Matt Riddle def. Timothy Thatcher

* Riddle had an interview after his match and announced he is going to be in Battle Riot and is coming after the MLW World Championship.

* MLW World Tag Team Championship Match: Davey Boy Smith Jr. & Tom Lawlor def. Mr. Thomas & Alex Kane

* MLW World Championship Match: Satoshi Kojima def. Bad Dude Tito

* War Chamber Match: AKIRA, Raven, Jimmy Lloyd & Jake Crist def. Sami Callihan, Rickey Shane Page, Cannonball & Talon. AKIRA declared after the match that The Calling is dead.