Spoilers From NXT Level Up and WWE LFG Tapings

WWE taped matches for NXT Level Up and LFG at Thursday’s NXT taping, and the spoilers are online. You can check out the results below, per PWInsider:

NXT Level Up

* Carlee Bright, Kendall Grey, and Layla Diggs def. Kali Armstrong, Lainey Reid, and Wendy Choo

* Gauntlet Match Dante Chen def. Keanu Carver, Harlem Lewis & Kale Dixon

LFG: Legends and Future Greats

* Shawn Michaels came out and introduced the show and 10 of the 16 talents that would be competing including BJ Ray, Elijah Holyfield and more, with the six remaining to be revealed in an intergender six person tag match.

* Drake Morreaux, Troy Yearwood, and Zena Sterling def. Jasper Troy, Leigh Laurel and a third competitor

* Shiloh Hill and another competitor def. Anthony Luke and Tyra Mae Steele