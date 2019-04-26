Stacey Ervin Jr. Confirms He Is Leaving WWE

We reported last month that NXT wrestler Stacey Ervin Jr. requested his release from WWE after reportedly suffering a concussion scare. He was given time off to think about his decision but ultimately it was believed he was done. In a post on Instagram, Ervin has confirmed that he is leaving the company.

He wrote:

The threads of life are so interesting the way they weave a story.

It is true. I have parted ways with WWE/NXT. It was not an easy decision, but it was a decision that I felt was right for me.

The experiences I have earned, the friendships that I have gained, the fans that supported me, & the lessons I have learned will ALWAYS hold a special place in my life.

Although I decided that my journey as a WWE Superstar would end, I have not given up, & never will give up, my work of creating my envisioned life. Life is too precious to not pursue that which sets your soul on fire.

As I move into a new phase of my life, with new priorities, goals, & aspirations, I aim to continue my pursuit of excellence. It is my sincere hope that you all continue to find inspiration from my journey, & I ask only for continued support. My family, friends, & fans are nothing short of incredible, & I want you to know that I appreciate the positive vibes from each & every single one of you.

We all move forward. We all continue the journey through ups, & downs. This was just a part of my story. A story that I intend to tell nothing other than greatness.

Thank you all for sticking with me, & supporting me in all that I do. God bless. Ride the wave.

P.s. Someone told me that I was the highest flyer in WWE history (air time / height from the canvas). If someone could please help confirm that, that’d be an awesome fact for the grandkids someday.

#WWE #NXT #RideTheWave #Farewell #ThankYouNXT