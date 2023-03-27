Stacy Keibler Confirms She Is Going Into WWE Hall of Fame

In an interview with People, Stacy Keibler confirmed that she will be inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame as part of the class of 2023. WWE also confirmed the news on their own website. She joins a class that includes Rey Mysterio, The Great Muta and Andy Kaufman. Here are highlights:

On finding out she would be inducted: “I never thought I would be in the Hall of Fame, to be honest. I was completely shocked when I got the call. I had tears in my eyes. When she told me, I screamed, and tears were in my eyes, and I was completely overwhelmed with just gratefulness.”

On trying out to become a Nitro Girl early in her career: “I would go to every show within a three-hour drive from Baltimore. I drove to Philly, and I drove to New York, I drove to D.C. I was in the stands wearing my NWO shirts and holding my posters.”

On focusing on her family these days: “I’ve entered into another chapter of being a mom, and anyone with three kids knows that that’s a juggling act, and it’s my full-time job. So I have taken a step back to focus on putting my heart and soul into that. Now because I’ve been a performer since the age of seven, of course, it’s also in my heart, but it’s just something that I’ve kind of taken a backseat to that, focusing on something else.”

On her connection with fans: “The fans are the ones that made it possible. I owe so much to them for getting me to this point in my career. I’ve spent time just reflecting, and I feel so lucky to have this extraordinary time with the organization, the community, but most of all the fans. And it’s shaped my life, and there’s nothing else that can get me more excited in the exact same way as being live in front of the WWE fans. Their passion is contagious. So I’m just so excited.”