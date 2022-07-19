Stand Alone Wrestling To Hold Contest Of Champions In December

Stand Alone Wrestling has announced their event for December, titled Contest Of Champions. The promotion announced on Facebook that the event will take place on December 3rd in Toms River, New Jersey with venue, talent, matches and more to be annnounced in the coming weeks.

The full announcement reads:

On Saturday night December 3 in Toms River, NJ we will come together for what promises to be an unforgettable night. With the success of “The Big Bang” we proved that Ocean County was more than ready for great professional wrestling and sports entertainment action. On Dec 3rd, we will once again rise to the occasion as Stand Alone Wrestling presents “The Contest of Champions”.

The idea of “The Contest of Champions”is very simple. This event will not only be a showcase of incredible talent but it will support and shine a light on the “real champions” the men and women who defend and protect us on a 24/7 basis.

For on this evening we will be partnering with one of the finest organizations that I’ve ever had the pleasure to be associated with. The 200 Club of Ocean County is a group whose goal cannot be understated. The primary mission of the 200 Club of Ocean County is to support the individuals, widows and orphans of fallen Police, Fire, and First Aid Squad members as well as members of the New Jersey State Police who are killed or seriously injured in the line of duty. A more noble pursuit I cannot think of.

In the coming weeks we will have announcements for the venue, talent, matches, itineraries, activities, etc. This will truly be a collective effort as we will be working with several of the major companies from across the country. Our goal is to make this a night that no one will ever forget.

For now just know that the place to be on Saturday night December 3 will be in Toms River, NJ.

Where heroes gather…..

Donnie B

Chad Minnes

Sean McHugh