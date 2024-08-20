STARDOM 5STAR Grand Prix 2024 Day 7 Results: Saori Anou vs. Xena

STARDOM returned for the 5STAR Grand Prix in Osaka for Day 7 of the tournament on Tuesday. Here are the results, courtesy of Fightful:

*Blue Stars-A: Anna Jay (4) def. Miyu Amasaki (2)

*Blue Stars-B: Risa Sera (6) def. Ranna Yagami (2)

*Blue Stars-A: Koguma (4) def. Syuri (4)

*Blue Stars-B: Saki Kashima (4) def. Saya Kamitani (6)

*Blue Stars-B: Suzu Suzuki (5) def. Thekla (2)

*Blue Stars-A: Saori Anou (7) def. Xena (4)