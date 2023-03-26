STARDOM Cinderella Tournament Night One Results 3.26.23: First Round Matches

STARDOM held the first night of their Cinderella Tournament on Sunday morning, with the first round matches taking place. You can see the results from the show below, per Fightful:

Originally a one-night tournament, the 10-minute time limit for each match that isn’t the final to go along with the rules of winning via pinfall, submission, or over-the-top rope. This has led to countless big surprises and upsets which is sure to continue this year.

Full results for the opening round of the 2023 tournament are below.

STARDOM Cinderella Tournament 2023 First Round Results (3/26/23)

* First Round Match: Waka Tsukiyama def. Lady C

* First Round Match: Saya Iida def. Miyu Amasaki

* First Round Match: Ami Sourei def. Yuna Mizumori

* First Round Match: Starlight Kid and Haruka Umesaki fought to a draw after both fell over the top rope.

* First Round Match: Xena def. Hina

* First Round Match: Mariah May def. Rina

* First Round Match: Saki Kashima def. Momo Kohgo

* First Round Match: MIRAI def. Hanan

* First Round Match: Thekla def. Koguma

* First Round Match: Natsuko Tora def. Ruaka

* First Round Match: Syuri def. Tomoka Inaba

* First Round Match: AZM and Hazuki fought to a draw after both fell over the top rope.

* First Round Match: Mai Sakurai def. Giulia

* First Round Match: Natsupoi and Mina Shirakawa fought to a draw after both fell over the top rope.

* First Round Match: Saya Kamitani and Mayu Iwatani fought to a draw after both fell over the top rope.

* First Round Match: Momo Watanabe def. Maika

* First Round Match: Utami Hayashishita and Nanae Takahashi fought to a time-limit draw.

* First Round Match: Tam Nakano def. Himeka