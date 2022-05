STARDOM Golden Week Fight Tour 2022 Results: Giulia’s Team Wins in Headliner

May 7, 2022 | Posted by

– World Wonder Ring STARDOM returned for its Golden Week Fight Tour 2022 even earlier today. The card was held at the EDION Arena Osaka in Osaka, Japan. The event had an announced attendance of 544 people. Below are some results, per Stardom’s official website:

* Saya Kamitani defeated Rina at 8:05.

* Natsupoi & Thekla beat Saya Iida & Hanan at 10:38.

* Utami Hayashishita, AZM, Lady C & Hina beat Tam Nakano, Mina Shirakawa, Unagi Sayaka & Waka Tsukiyama at 15:08.

* Syuri, MIRAI, Ami Sourei & Konami beat Starlight Kid, Momo Watanabe, Saki Kashima & Ruaka at 14:12.

* Giulia, Himeka, Maika & Mai Sakurai beat Mayu Iwatani, Hazuki, Koguma & Momo Kohgo at 19:31.

You can see some live photos from the event posted by STARDOM on Twitter below. The promotion will be back in action for another event tomorrow in Nagoya.

Golden Week Fight Tour

May 7 Osaka

◆Singles Match

Saya Kamitani pinned Rina pic.twitter.com/0GEsH4cBAv — We Are Stardom (@we_are_stardom) May 7, 2022

Golden Week Fight Tour

May 7 Osaka

◆QQ vs Cosmic Angels

Utami Hayashishita, AZM, Lady C & Hina defeated Tam Nakano, Mina Shirakawa, Unagi Sayaka & Waka Tsukiyama. Hina pinned Waka.

Part 1 pic.twitter.com/s7lleCCRBj — We Are Stardom (@we_are_stardom) May 7, 2022

Golden Week Fight Tour

May 7 Osaka

◆QQ vs Cosmic Angels

Utami Hayashishita, AZM, Lady C & Hina defeated Tam Nakano, Mina Shirakawa, Unagi Sayaka & Waka Tsukiyama. Hina pinned Waka.

Part 2 pic.twitter.com/AfJQRkXlR4 — We Are Stardom (@we_are_stardom) May 7, 2022

Golden Week Fight Tour

May 7 Osaka

◆God’s Eye vs Oedo Tai

Syuri, MIRAI, Ami Sourei & Konami defeated Starlight Kid, Momo Watanabe, Saki Kashima & Ruaka

Part 1 pic.twitter.com/qpPsSUZWpR — We Are Stardom (@we_are_stardom) May 7, 2022

Golden Week Fight Tour

May 7 Osaka

◆God’s Eye vs Oedo Tai

Syuri, MIRAI, Ami Sourei & Konami defeated Starlight Kid, Momo Watanabe, Saki Kashima & Ruaka

Part 2 pic.twitter.com/yNLMIYjlnq — We Are Stardom (@we_are_stardom) May 7, 2022

Golden Week Fight Tour

May 7 Osaka

◆STARS vs DDM

Giulia, Himeka, Maika & Mai Sakurai defeated Mayu Iwatani, Hazuki, Koguma & Momo Kohgo. Mai Sakurai pinned Koguma.

Part 1 pic.twitter.com/JQek29d6vb — We Are Stardom (@we_are_stardom) May 7, 2022

Golden Week Fight Tour

May 7 Osaka

◆STARS vs DDM

Giulia, Himeka, Maika & Mai Sakurai defeated Mayu Iwatani, Hazuki, Koguma & Momo Kohgo. Mai Sakurai pinned Koguma.

Part 2 pic.twitter.com/Zece1B3HQn — We Are Stardom (@we_are_stardom) May 7, 2022