wrestling / News

STARDOM Results 2.21.21: Ruaka Wins Stardom Rumble, More

February 21, 2021 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
World Wonder Ring Stardom

STARDOM held their latest show on Sunday in Tokyo, Japan featuring the Stardom Rumble and more. You can see the results below, as posted to Twitter by Stardom themselves:

* Maika & Himeka defeated Tam Nakano & Lady C.

* Bea Priestley, Saki Kashima & Natsuko Tora found Giulia, Syuri & Natsupoi to a 10-minute time limit draw.

* Utami Hayashishita, Saya Kamitani, Momo Watanabe & AZM battled Saya Iida, Starlight Kid, Mayu Iwatani & Ruaka to a 10-minute time limit draw in a handicap match.

* Unagi Sayaka Trial Series Match #5: Konami defeated Unagi Sayaka.

* Stardom Rumble: Ruaka won the Rumble. Order of Elimination was Giulia, Tam Nakano, Himeka, Natsuko Tora, Lady C, AZM, Natsupoi, Syuri, Konami, Starlight Kid, Unagi Sayaka, Mayu Iwatani, Saki Kashima, Utami Hayashishita, Saya Kamitani, Maika, Bea Priestley, & Momo Watanabe.

More Trending Stories

article topics :

STARDOM, Jeremy Thomas

More Stories

loading