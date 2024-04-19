wrestling / News
STARDOM Tag Match Added To All Together Event Next Month
April 19, 2024
NJPW has announced a STARDOM tag team match for United Japan Pro Wrestling’s ‘All Together’ event. AZM and Miyu Amasaki will take on Starlight Kid & Natsupoi. UJPW is a joint effort that also includes NOAH, DDT, Dragon Gate, BJPW, and STARDOM. The event takes place on May 6 at the Nippon Budokan. Here’s the updated lineup:
* Hiroshi Tanahashi, Naomichi Marufuji & Sanshiro Takagi vs. HOUSE OF TORTURE (EVIL, Yujiro Takahashi & Ren Narita)
* Shota Umino, Kaito Kiyomiya & Yuki Ueno vs. Yuya Uemura Konosuke Takeshita & Shun Skywalker
* Daisuke Sekimoto & Tomohiro Ishii vs. Jeff Cobb & Masa Kiyamiya
* SANADA & KAI vs. Zack Sabre Jr. & Chris Brookes
* Kosei Fujita vs. Kenoh
* AZM & Miyu Amasaki vs. Starlight Kid & Natuspoi
