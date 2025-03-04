Steel Cage Match & More Set For Next Week’s WWE Raw

WWE has announced a big steel cage match and more for next week’s episode of Raw. The company announced the following matches on Monday night for next week’s episode, which airs live on Netflix:

* Steel Cage Match: CM Punk vs. Seth Rollins

* Tornado Tag Team Match: Dragon Lee & Rey Mysterio vs. New Day

* Jey Uso vs. Grayson Waller

* AJ Styles calls out Logan Paul