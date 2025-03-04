wrestling / News
Steel Cage Match & More Set For Next Week’s WWE Raw
March 3, 2025 | Posted by
WWE has announced a big steel cage match and more for next week’s episode of Raw. The company announced the following matches on Monday night for next week’s episode, which airs live on Netflix:
* Steel Cage Match: CM Punk vs. Seth Rollins
* Tornado Tag Team Match: Dragon Lee & Rey Mysterio vs. New Day
* Jey Uso vs. Grayson Waller
* AJ Styles calls out Logan Paul
