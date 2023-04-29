Steph de Lander Comments On Anniversary of WWE Release

In a post on Instagram, Steph de Lander spoke about the one-year anniversary of her release from WWE and how she has thrived on the independent scene.

She wrote: “Exactly 1 year ago I lost my dream job. Today I sit here & realise it was probably the best thing to happen to my career. Initially, I didn’t know where I fit in on the independent scene. Bitch, I am the independent scene! At first, I groaned at the idea of being back on the indies. But then I realised, now more than ever I am in complete control of my career and my destiny. With a pair of wrestling boots and a microphone in hand, watch me take over the entire fucking industry. What an exciting time to be SDL.”