wrestling / News
Steph de Lander Comments On Anniversary of WWE Release
April 29, 2023 | Posted by
In a post on Instagram, Steph de Lander spoke about the one-year anniversary of her release from WWE and how she has thrived on the independent scene.
She wrote: “Exactly 1 year ago I lost my dream job. Today I sit here & realise it was probably the best thing to happen to my career. Initially, I didn’t know where I fit in on the independent scene. Bitch, I am the independent scene! At first, I groaned at the idea of being back on the indies. But then I realised, now more than ever I am in complete control of my career and my destiny. With a pair of wrestling boots and a microphone in hand, watch me take over the entire fucking industry. What an exciting time to be SDL.”
More Trending Stories
- Complete List of WWE Draft Picks From Smackdown
- Steve Austin Says His Unrealized Brock Lesnar Fight Was “The Match That Got Away”
- Update on Tonight’s WWE Draft, More Names Considered For Call-Ups (POSSIBLE SPOILERS)
- More On Decision To Make WWE World Heavyweight Title, How It Relates To Night of Champions