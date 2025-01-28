– During a recent virtual signing with K&S WrestleFest, wrestler Steph De Lander commented on the recent actions of her former onscreen husband, PCO, smashing the TNA Digital Media Title at The People vs. GCW. Below are some highlights (via Fightful):

Steph De Lander on PCO acting out at GCW: “He did, he acted out, but that’s okay. Everyone does when they lose me. But no, I’m happy about it. There’s people that aren’t happy. But I think it’s pretty remarkable that I’m not even medically cleared yet and I just won my first championship in TNA. I think you gotta be special to pull that one off.”

On choosing Mance Warner over PCO: “I was married to PCO. He has youth on his side. That’s one thing. PCO is an older gentleman now. It was great for what it was. But I’m always trying to kind of level up and move on to the next thing. I think PCO has a new path for himself, I think have a new path for myself. Although he did have a little moment, a bit of an act out, I would say, I think he’s gonna be just fine and I think I’m gonna be more than fine as well. You know how people say they grew apart? I think we grew apart as well. I could only be the bride of Frankenstein for so long,” De Lander said.

On not having any insider information on the incident: “In wrestling, oftentimes exactly what you guys see on Twitter is what we see on Twitter and what we know. So I don’t have any insider scoops. I know everyone wants the tea, but I actually don’t know what the tea is at all. But what I do know is that right now, I have the TNA Digital Media and this 100 percent legit. This is the championship. So I don’t have any details on what happened, but I mean, it sure as hell worked out pretty well for me, so I’m not mad at it. Thank you husband. Thank you, PCO.”