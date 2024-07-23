Steph De Lander Says She’s Pushed Matt Cardona To Do Another ‘Hoeski’ Song

Steph De Lander says she really wants Matt Cardona to do a sequel to his single “Hoeski.” Cardona released the song and music video back in 2013, and De Lander mentioned in a recent interview with Fightful’s Jeremy Lambert & Joel Pearl on In The Weeds that she’s been trying to get Cardona to do a follow-up.

“I’ve been begging him to Hoeski round two and to have a verse on it,” she said. “I was like, ‘2024 Hoeski and we can both do it.’ The people need it. We need to see Matt Cardona as a full grown man, who has done the most, we need to see him rapping about hoes.”

De Lander continued, “What’s so funny, and you don’t expect this from Matt, he can actually sing. He has a good singing voice. When you listen to Hoeski, the chorus, he has a nice voice. It’s pleasant to listen to. I know he did the Last Match Musical, so he has this random side talent of having a nice singing voice. I want to bully him into doing more of that.”