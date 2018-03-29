 

Stephanie McMahon Says Jinder Mahal’s Title Run Was Interesting & Successful to Their Global Audience

March 29, 2018 | Posted by Larry Csonka
Stephanie McMahon recently spoke with the Times of India, and she was asked if Jinder Mahal’s run as WWE Champion last year was a success. Here is what she had to say…

“I think his Championship run was incredibly interesting and successful to our global audience and not just to India. If he became a bit of a hero in India as a result, well that is awesome too… Jinder of course is playing the antagonist here in the States. I think he was received as a homecoming hero when he performed live in India and whenever there is a local star there is significance to the audience there. Our audience is so much bigger, it is global, so we have to entertain everyone.”

