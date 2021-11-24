Stephanie McMahon Shares Update on Triple H, Recalls WrestleMania 31 Angle With The Rock & Ronda Rousey

– talkSPORT’s Alex McCarthy, WWE Chief Brand Officer Stephanie McMahon offered an update on husband and Paul Michael Levesque, aka Triple H, who suffered a cardiac event last month and also had to undergo surgery last September.

Speaking on Triple H, McMahon said, “Paul [Triple H] is doing great, thank you very much for asking.” As noted, Triple H was recently seen taking a tour with Vince McMahon and other WWE executives of the company’s new headquarters in Stamford, Connecticut.

On her angle with The Rock and Ronda Rousey at WrestleMania 31 in 2015, she stated, “I have lots of fun memories on screen with The Rock. I think I slapped him the hardest I’ve ever slapped him at WrestleMania 31 at Levi’s Stadium.” Stephanie continued, “It was a good one, it was a good one. It felt like I laid it in [laughs]. I was almost like ‘oooh, that was a little too hard!’”

The Rock then went on to bring out Ronda Rousey to get some revenge on Stephanie, who put her in an armbar. Stephanie McMahon added on the angle, “But then he brought in Ronda Rousey and ultimately she broke my arm and everything so ultimately, he got back at me.” She also stated, “Always fun going back and forth doing promos with The Rock. He always won, of course, but that’s alright.”

You can see a video of the classic WrestleMania 31 angle below.