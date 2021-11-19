wrestling / News
Triple H, Vince McMahon, More Tour New WWE Headquarters
November 19, 2021 | Posted by
New videos have surfaced of Triple H, Vince McMahon, and other WWE executives recently touring the company’s new headquarters in Stamford, Connecticut. As previously noted by PWInsider, WWE plans to move in phases and be in the new offices by late next year.
Of course, another reason the videos are noteworthy is due to Triple H’s involvement, as it marks his first appearance after it was announced that he had suffered a cardiac event back in early September.
PWInsider confirms took the WWE HQ tour took place earlier this week.
You can see the videos below.
