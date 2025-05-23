Stephanie Vaquer Enjoyed Facing IYO SKY On WWE Raw, Wants One More

Stephanie Vaquer was happy to get a chance to face IYO SKY on WWE Raw, and she wants another shot at it. The two competed on the Raw After Mania episode, a bout that went to a no contest after Giulia and Roxanne Perez interfered and attacked both women. Vaquer spoke with WWE Die Woche for a new interview and she was asked about that match.

“Good (to wrestle IYO SKY), but not finished in this match,” Vaquer said (per Fightful). “No end. So, I want more. One more. I want one more. Yeah, please, please. She’s amazing so, I want one more.”

Vaquer will defend the NXT Women’s Championship against Jordynne Grace at NXT Battleground on Sunday.