Stephanie Vaquer Says Rhea Ripley Is Her Dream Wrestlemania Opponent

In an interview with The Wrestling Classic (via Fightful), Stephanie Vaquer was asked to name her dream Wrestlemania opponent and she picked former Women’s world Champion Rhea Ripley. Ripley will open night two of Wrestlemania tomorrow night agaisnt IYO SKY and Bianca Belair.

She said: “Rhea Ripley. There are many amazing wrestlers, but Rhea Ripley for WrestleMania, because she has many experiences in WrestleMania.“