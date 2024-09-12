Stephen Amell Would Consider Return to WWE If His Wife Signs Off On It

Arrow and Heels star Stephen Amell is no stranger to wrestling and even wrestled at WWE Summerslam once. In an interview with Chris Van Vliet for Insight (via Fightful), Amell said he would consider a return to WWE, particularly since it could provide crossover potential with his acting projects.

He said: “I appreciate that. Cody thinks I’m one good WWE match away from maybe eventually getting the Snoop Dogg treatment, going into the hall of fame. It depends on how much I want to stay in my marriage. I did say that, look, if Heels comes out and there is some potential with the crossover with Raw being on Netflix and Suits on Peacock. The crossover elements are there for me in the WWE but I feel like I’d have to get my wife to sign off because she’s had to take me to the hospital twice after matches. Once for when I hurt myself with Heels and we definitely had to go get my hip x-rayed after All In. So maybe one more. I did go through the entire second season of Heels, we did a bunch of stuff and I came out fine.“