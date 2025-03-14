wrestling / News
Steve Austin Says CM Punk Is On His List of Dream Matches
Steve Austin’s in-ring days are pretty much over, but he says CM Punk would still be on his list of dream matches. Austin spoke with Alex Hernandez for a recent interview and during the conversation, he was asked about how he gets along with Punk as well as if Punk is on the dream match list. You can see highlights below (per Wrestling Inc):
On his dream matches: “There are so many potential great matches, I’d have to draw a blank stare and think for five minutes. But yeah, would [Punk] be on the list? Of course.”
On his relationship with Punk: “Me and Punk are friends from way back, there was a picture back from, you know, probably in my heyday. He’s a lot younger than I am, and we got a picture together, and so I think, you know, he was a Stone Cold fan back in the day, and I’m a CM Punk fan.”
