Steve Austin Grades Pat McAfee in NXT, Rob Gronkowski Becoming 24/7 Champion

– WWE Hall of Famer Steve Austin was interviewed by ESPN this week for Monday Tailgate. He shared his thoughts on Pat McAfee in NXT, Rob Gronkowski, and more. Below are some highlights and a video of his appearance.

Austin on Pat McAfee in NXT: “Hey man, he puts it all on the line. He’s going for it. Basically, I think his verbal skills — he’s slaying everybody, but he’s not afraid to go out there and put it all on the line. So, you know, you wouldn’t expect that from somebody who goes out there and kicks a football, but no, Pat McAfee is badass. I think he’s done a really, really good job. I’d give him a solid A.”

Austin on Rob Gronkowski’s brief run in WWE: “Gronk, he’s one of my favorite players of all time. All of the sudden, he sees the opportunity, seizes it, there you go. 1-2-3. There he goes, 24/7 champion. Now, the 24/7 Championship, with all due respect, it pales in comparison to the World Heavyweight title. So, I’m gonna give Gronk a real solid B+ on that.”