Steve Austin Feels Honored That His Catchphrase Still Makes The Rounds

Speaking recently with Chris Van Vliet, Steve Austin recalled the origins of his “What?!” catchphrase and how it feels to still have it lingering around after so much time (via Fightful). He also admitted that the irritation it engenders was an intentional feature of its creation at the time. You can find a highlight from Austin and watch the complete interview below.

On the lasting impact of the phrase: “It really does [surprise me], but it’s a testament to how impacted people were to that. You know, that started off as me leaving a voice message on Christian’s phone. I was working heel at the time, and I said hey man, this is a really good way to F with people and get on their nerves and under their skin. Because if you tell me something I just say What? And I throw it back at you, and it’s irritating, it’s what it was designed to be. Then I turned it into something that worked for me as babyface as a way to mock a certain situation. With cadence and delivery, people can escape it as far as talent doing a promo. But it’s very, it’s flattering to still see it around, but I have had so many people cussing me out and hating it. We ended up putting it on the t-shirt for God’s sake, and it sold a ton. So, I am thankful for the word, but if it disappeared tomorrow then I wouldn’t complain. I’m honored that it is still here.”