Steve Austin Recalls the Most Memorable Stone Cold Stunners

– During a recent interview with The Schmo, WWE Hall of Famer Stone Cold Steve Austin spoke about the Superstars who have taken the Stone Cold Stunner. He also spoke about Vince McMahon taking the worst ones and the other memorable sell jobs of the Stunner.

He said on the topic (via WrestlingInc.com), “Vince took a lot of crappy ones, Rock took some epic ones. Scott Hall took an epic one in Toronto, wherever that was at WrestleMania, whatever it was 18.” Steve Austin continued, “Been a bunch of good ones. Anytime you’re able to hit a Stunner on anybody regardless of the sell, that’s a good day at the office.”