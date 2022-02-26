Steve Austin Will Be In Fort Worth, TX Days Before Wrestlemania

While this isn’t a huge update as he lives in Texas anyway, Stone Cold Steve Austin will be in the Dallas-Fort Worth area just days before Wrestlemania. Austin is advertised for the Badass Broken Skull Bash on March 31 in Fort Worth, to help launch a new beer.

He wrote on Instagram: “Join me @billybobstexas on Thursday 3-31-22 for the Texas release of my brand new American Lager. @esbcbrews and I have crafted and fine tuned this beer to be the most crushable and easy drinking beer in America. I will be there to drink beer and enjoy celebrating the release of this bad ass beer in my home state of Texas. @recklesskelly96 will be there to supply some awesome live music. I look forward to seeing everyone at the one and only @billybobstexas. Whether you’re coming down for #wrestlemania weekend,or from the area, come join the Broken Skull Beer Bash. General admission and VIP tickets available. Go to @esbcbrews and @brokenskullbeer and click on the link in bio for details.

Austin is currently rumored for a match with Kevin Owens at the event.