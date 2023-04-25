Steve Austin On a WrestleMania 39 Match Not Panning Out, Possibly Wrestling Again

Steve Austin recently explained why he didn’t return to the ring at WrestleMania 39 and weighed in on the possibility of another match. Austin spoke with WESH2 promoting his new series Stone Cold Takes on America, and talked about why he didn’t compete at this year’s show.

“They approached me about wrestling at WrestleMania 39,” Austin said (per Fightful). “I thought, what I did with Kevin, that was a great sendoff because I started in Dallas, got a chance to end in Dallas. The way we framed that match, too much wasn’t expected. I got approached to be part of 39, but the schedule of filming, I told WWE, ‘I don’t know what my life looks like until we get into production and knowing if I can train for WrestleMania 39.’ We finished this show about five to seven days before WrestleMania. There is no way, traveling all over God’s creation in an RV with a 35-pound dumbbell, a 45-pound sandbag, and some kettlebells, that I could have gotten in that kind of shape.”

Austin added, “In the future, I’m not saying I will get back in the ring, but like I said at 38, if the stars align, anything could happen.”