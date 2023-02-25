wrestling / News
Steve Maclin Earns Impact World Title Match At No Surrender
Steve Maclin is the new #1 contender to the Impact World Championship, winning a title shot at Impact No Surrender. Maclin defeated PCO, Heath, and Brian Myers on tonight’s Impact+ event to earn a title shot.
There’s no word yet on when Maclin will challenge for the title. Josh Alexander defends the title against Rich Swann on tonight’s show.
.@PCOisNotHuman is INSANE!#NoSurrender pic.twitter.com/uCQ1daf8mB
— IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) February 25, 2023
.@PCOisNotHuman IS NOT HUMAN! #NoSurrender pic.twitter.com/pHj8HY9htQ
— IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) February 25, 2023
.@PCOisNotHuman IS NOT HUMAN! #NoSurrender pic.twitter.com/pHj8HY9htQ
— IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) February 25, 2023
.@PCOisNotHuman was about to be #1 Contender but @TheEddieEdwards cost PCO the win! #NoSurrender pic.twitter.com/RvDQC9bm3Q
— IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) February 25, 2023
.@SteveMaclin is the #1 Contender for the IMPACT World Championship!#NoSurrender pic.twitter.com/Ng8CL0rfeJ
— IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) February 25, 2023
.@TheTreyMiguel showed up to run his mouth and paid for it! @PCOisNotHuman #NoSurrender pic.twitter.com/Pb0U8FbKi6
— IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) February 25, 2023
