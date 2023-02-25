wrestling / News

Steve Maclin Earns Impact World Title Match At No Surrender

February 24, 2023 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Steve Maclin Impact Wrestling No Surrender Image Credit: Impact Wrestling

Steve Maclin is the new #1 contender to the Impact World Championship, winning a title shot at Impact No Surrender. Maclin defeated PCO, Heath, and Brian Myers on tonight’s Impact+ event to earn a title shot.

There’s no word yet on when Maclin will challenge for the title. Josh Alexander defends the title against Rich Swann on tonight’s show.

