Steve Maclin Becomes Inaugural TNA International Champion At Unbreakable
Steve Maclin is the first-ever TNA International Champion, winning the title at TNA Unbreakable. Maclin defeated Eric Young and AJ Francis in the main event of Thursday’s TNA+ event to win the title, pinning Francis after a KIA.
The International Championship was revealed Santino Marella after he stripped Steph De Lander and Mance Warner of the TNA Digital Media Championship and retired that title. Maclin’s first defense of the title will come against Young at TNA Rebellion on April 27th.
Introducing the brand new TNA International Championship. #TNAUnbreakable pic.twitter.com/moMkiV8wbD
— TNA Wrestling (@ThisIsTNA) April 18, 2025
.@SteveMaclin is ON FIRE!
WATCH #TNAUnbreakable LIVE on TNA+: https://t.co/jKFBpPPHtn pic.twitter.com/T1YT0QfJZt
— TNA Wrestling (@ThisIsTNA) April 18, 2025
#ANDNEW TNA International Champion!@SteveMaclin
WATCH #TNAUnbreakable LIVE on TNA+: https://t.co/jKFBpPPHtn pic.twitter.com/vITLMHpDYn
— TNA Wrestling (@ThisIsTNA) April 18, 2025
