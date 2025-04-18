Steve Maclin Becomes Inaugural TNA International Champion At Unbreakable

Steve Maclin is the first-ever TNA International Champion, winning the title at TNA Unbreakable. Maclin defeated Eric Young and AJ Francis in the main event of Thursday’s TNA+ event to win the title, pinning Francis after a KIA.

The International Championship was revealed Santino Marella after he stripped Steph De Lander and Mance Warner of the TNA Digital Media Championship and retired that title. Maclin’s first defense of the title will come against Young at TNA Rebellion on April 27th.