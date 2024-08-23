Steve Maclin On Teaming With Mike Santana At TNA Against All Odds, Having Similar Paths

Steve Maclin turned from an enemy of Mike Santana’s to an ally, and he recently spoke about teaming with Santana at TNA Against All Odds. The two started off in a feud with Santana returned to TNA at Rebellion, but they grew into allies and joined forces to defeat the Rascalz at Against All Odds. The two shook hands and hugged atfer the match, and Maclin spoke about how Santana earned his respect in an interview with Fightful.

“Respect,” Maclin said of his sentiment toward Santana. “Respect for Mike for with everything we did even with the Immersed coming out for Hard to Kill and then just everything leading up to that tag match, I think we’re very similar, both of us, for how we’ve gone through this business. We obviously have our different stories, but for where we are and where we want to make a name for ourselves as individuals from being in a tag team for so long and now we’re stepping into the light on our own and trying to be a single star.”

He continued, “I think it’s the respect factor and no matter what, if we go one on one, we’re gonna fight and that’s what it’s gonna come down to. We know what the goal is, and that’s to be the World champion. You wanna be the best, you gotta work through and fight the best and I think Mike’s one of the best that TNA has to offer, even in wrestling industry in general. He’s one of the best competitors out there, and especially for me, that was a lot of fun. So to have that moment and for the crowd in Chicago to just kind of, I don’t know, it was cool to just feel the crowd for once too, like that way and just the energy, especially setting the tone that night, we opened up the night. That’s true. So it was a good moment, and, more or less, respect towards him and for what he’s accomplished and what we even did that night.”

Maclin is set to face Eric Young at TNA Emergence next Friday, while Santana teams with Joe Hendry and The Hardys against The System.