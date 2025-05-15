– During a recent interview with Fightful’s Sean Ross Sapp, TNA International Champion Steve Maclin discussed his goals with the title and more. Below are some highlights from Fightful:

Steve Maclin on his goals for the title: “It’s really cool for me because I want to make it what it is, and that’s the International championship. So right after I won it, I instantly said, ‘Okay, cool. Who’s our international talent out there that’s free agents?’ ‘Cause it’s very hard to find free agents right now. So it’s like, ‘Who are the international talent that we can use?’”

On wanting to defend the title across the globe: “Cause that’s what I want to do. I was even over in the UK at a Future Shock Wrestling, at a show there, and I said, ‘I want to come back here with this title.’ I want to wrestle everywhere, all over the UK, all over the globe, Mexico, Japan. Any and all comers, I would love for them to cross the line coming to TNA, but I would also love to defend it on the independents.”

Maclin recently defended his title against Eric Young in a brutal, bloody Dog Collar battle on TNA Impact that aired earlier this month.