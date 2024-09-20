Steve-O and Jake Paul Praise Logan Paul’s Work In WWE

Steve-O and Jake Paul recently weighed in on Logan Paul’s work in WWE. The two spoke on the most recent episode of Jake’s BS w/ Jake Paul show about the work Jake’s brother has done in the WWE ring, and Steve-O saying he’s “unbelievably impressed” by Logan’s wrestling skills. You can see highlights below (per Fightful):

Steve-O on Logan Paul’s work: “Man, let me, like, give some flowers to Logan with this f**king wrestling, dude. Like, there’s zero, like… there’s like zero argument for, ‘Logan’s only in WWE because he’s such a big f**king personality, he’s got so many fans.’ F**k that. Logan with his acrobatic ass s**t. What he does in wrestling is like a hundred percent like on par or gnarlier than like anything else going on in WWE.”

Jake on Logan’s in-ring work: “No, that’s — unbiasedly, like him not being my brother, he’s the most fun to watch for me. Because he’s like a big Rey Mysterio with the way he flies in the air, it’s insane… He will be the WWE champion of the world one day.”