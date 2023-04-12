wrestling / News
Stevie Ray on How He Didn’t Want to Read His Speech for the WWE Hall of Fame
April 12, 2023 | Posted by
– During a recent interview with Wrestling Then and Now, WWE Hall of Famer Stevie Ray discussed getting the call for his WWE Hall of Fame induction along with Booker T for Harlem Heat. Below are some highlights (via WrestlingInc.com):
“I was having a very bad day that day. … I said, ‘I don’t read speeches. Speeches are in my head. I wrote it myself.’ Everything was in my head. I didn’t want to sound like I’m reading. I never liked speeches where people sound like they’re reading, or it’s written down word-for-word to make a point.”
Harlem Heat were inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame as part of the Class of 2019 inductees.
