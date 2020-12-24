wrestling / News
Sting Explains Why He Signed With AEW On Tonight’s Dynamite (Clip)
Sting explained his reasons for signing with AEW on tonight’s episode of AEW Dynamite. On tonight’s Holiday Bash episode, the Icon appeared in an interview with Tony Schiavone and discussed his arrival in AEW.
Sting said that he’s come full circle, saying that he’s been an integral part in building the “original jungle” and is glad to see that it’s still back. He noted that he remembered looking for his big break and how Dusty Rhodes gave him his break in facing Ric Flair. And seeing Cody in AEW meant that he couldn’t stay away.
Sting was then about to address Darby Allin when Taz’s stable showed up and were about to move in on Sting, but the lights went out and when they came back up Allin was in the ring with Sting. Team Taz then backed off. You can see that clip below:
The war of words raged on between #TeamTaz, @Sting & your TNT Champion @DarbyAllin.
Watch #AEWDynamite NOW on @TNTDrama. pic.twitter.com/gUncMvhStb
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) December 24, 2020
More Trending Stories
- Cary Silkin Reveals He Received ‘Rinky-Dink Offers’ From CM Punk & Jerry Jarrett to Buy ROH
- Arn Anderson On Babyface vs. Heel Champions, The Brain Busters’ Tag Title Reign In WWE, Working With Steve McMichael
- Steve Austin On Potential Movie With The Rock, Costing Vince McMahon $14,000 At TV Taping, Pat McAfee’s NXT Promos
- JBL On Learning About Brawl For All, ECW One Night Stand Crowd, How ECW Fans Compare To NXT Fans