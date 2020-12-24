Sting Explains Why He Signed With AEW On Tonight’s Dynamite (Clip)

Sting explained his reasons for signing with AEW on tonight’s episode of AEW Dynamite. On tonight’s Holiday Bash episode, the Icon appeared in an interview with Tony Schiavone and discussed his arrival in AEW.

Sting said that he’s come full circle, saying that he’s been an integral part in building the “original jungle” and is glad to see that it’s still back. He noted that he remembered looking for his big break and how Dusty Rhodes gave him his break in facing Ric Flair. And seeing Cody in AEW meant that he couldn’t stay away.

Sting was then about to address Darby Allin when Taz’s stable showed up and were about to move in on Sting, but the lights went out and when they came back up Allin was in the ring with Sting. Team Taz then backed off. You can see that clip below: