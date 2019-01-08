Stipulation Added To Women of Honor Title Match At ROH Honor Reigns Supreme

Ring of Honor has sent out a press release revealing that the Women of Honor title match between champion Kelly Klein and challenger Jenny Rose at Honor Reigns Supreme will be a street fight.

The press release reads: Jenny Rose got under Kelly Klein’s skin, chipping Kelly’s teeth, surprising her in Japan, and pinning her in a six-woman tag in Philadelphia earlier this year! Kelly took the fight to Jenny and pinned her on ROH Television from Pittsburgh to earn her spot in the Final Battle Four Corner Survival bout, the match where “The Gatekeeper” picked up the victory.

Jenny wants one last shot at Kelly and she will get it in Concord! Due to Kelly’s proclamation, the World Championship will be on the line and Jenny wasted no time and asked for the bout to be a STREET FIGHT! With bad blood still boiling, can Jenny use this to pick up the title or will Kelly continue to demonstrate her reclaimed dominance and defeat Jenny once and for all?

Here’s the updated card:

* ROH World Championship: Jay Lethal (c) vs. Dalton Castle

* Street Fight for Women of Honor Championship: Kelly Klein (c) vs. Jenny Rose

* Villain Enterprises (Marty Scurll, Brody King & PCO) vs. Silas Young and The Briscoes

* Bandido vs. ‘The Darewolf’ PJ Black

* ROH Six-Man Tag Team Championship: The Kingdom (c) vs. Hurricane Helms, Luchasaurus and Delirious

* Flip Gordon vs. Tracy Williams

* Juice Robinson & David Finlay vs. The Best Friends