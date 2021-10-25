Stipulations Selected For Next NJPW KOPW Match For Power Struggle, Voting Begins Soon

New Japan Pro Wrestling has announced the possible stipulations for the KOPW trophy match at NJPW Power Struggle on November 6, with voting beginning soon. Toru Yano selected an amateur wrestling match, while Great-O-Khan selected a ‘Kiss My Feet’ match. As the name suggests, the loser will have to kiss the winner’s feet.

Challenger Great-O-Khan has proposed a Kiss My Feet match. After O-Khan got some measure of revenge for his New Japan Cup loss to Yano during the G1 Climax, he wanted to put an exclamation point on his win by forcing the KOPW holder to kiss his boot. Yano refused and punched O-Khan low to escape. At the finals in the Budokan, United Empire’s Dominator was again frustrated by Yano, who cradled O-Khan for three. Now the Great-O-Khan wants to beat Yano in a regular wrestling match, so the loser may kiss the winner’s feet.

KOPW holder Yano has proposed an Amateur Wrestling match. Both O-Khan and Yano were accomplished amateur greats before turning pro. With amateur rules, Yano will seek to show that he is still as dangerous on the mats as he has ever been, while O-Khan will remind Yano of just how feared he was on the mats less than a decade ago before his pro journey began.

What stipulations would you like to see? Voting will begin on Twitter soon!