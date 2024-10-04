Stonecutter Wrestling Announces Jim Duggan & Wahoo McDaniel PPVs

Stonecutter Wrestling’s latest archive PPVs focus on “Hacksaw” Jim Duggan and Wahoo McDaniel. The company sent out the following press release announcing the new PPVs for October:

WRESTLING ICONS: JIM DUGGAN & WAHOO MCDANIEL – USA GRAPPLERS IN OCTOBER ON PAY-PER-VIEW AND ON DEMAND!

Hacksaw Jim Duggan won the first ever Royal Rumble. Famous for his two-by-four swings at opponents and thumbs up sign when he defeated a foe, Duggan would go on to become a WWF and a WCW champion as a popular flag-waving working man’s favorite. Former pro football star Wahoo McDaniel was a legend in the ring. The sheer force of his blows shocked spectators and helped him pummel his foes into oblivion. These two WWE Hall of Famers were among the toughest fighters to enter the ring, and their matches were beyond legendary. And now you can see the classic bouts of these two all-time greats on WRESTLING ICONS!

Every month you can see a new show focused on the greatest wrestling stars of all time on WRESTLING ICONS, and you can order the shows on pay-per-view or on demand. In addition to JIM DUGGAN & WAHOO MCDANIEL – USA GRAPPLERS, be sure to check out KING KONG BUNDY & VAMPIRO – MATT MONSTERS, still available on pay-per-view and on demand. Go online to your cable or satellite provider’s website to order WRESTLING ICONS on pay-per-view. Or check your on demand guide for available shows.