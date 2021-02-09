Straight Up Steve Austin Rating Ticks Up, Viewership Down For Brett Favre Episode

Brett Favre’s appearance on Straight Up Steve Austin brought a minor ratings increase, though the overall viewership dropped. Monday’s episode brought in a 0.23 rating in the 18 – 49 demographic and 603,000 viewers, up a tick and down 14% respectively from the Tiffany Haddish episode that aired two weeks ago. There was no episode last Monday.

The demo rating marks a new season high for the show, topping last week’s rating although it’s still below every episode from season one. The audience was the third-highest among the five episodes that have aired so far this season.

The show ranked #18 among cable originals for the night per Showbuzz Daily. WWE Raw won the night for cable.