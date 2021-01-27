wrestling / News
Straight Up Steve Austin Rating Hits Season High, Viewership Up
Straight Up Steve Austin saw its ratings increase this week, with both that metric and viewership hitting season highs. Monday’s episode, which featured guest Tiffany Haddish, brought in a 0.22 rating in the 18 – 49 demographic and 703,000 viewers. Those numbers are up 16% and 5% from last week’s 0.19 demo rating and 698,000 viewers, and represent the second week of viewership gains after the season premiere hit a series low.
This week’s episode still ranks below all episodes from season one, which bottomed out at a 0.31 rating for the penultimate episode on September 16th, 2019 and 848,000 viewers for the season finale the day after. This week’s show ranked #29 among cable originals for the night per Showbuzz Daily, with Raw topping the charts.
