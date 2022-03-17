wrestling / News
Street Fight And More Announced For Impact Wrestling Taping
March 16, 2022 | Posted by
Impact Wrestling has announced a Street Fight and more for this weekend’s TV taping. The company announced a Philadelphia Street Fight for the Knockouts Championship between Tasha Steelz and Mickie James, as well as Motor City Machine Guns vs. Bullet Club. The latter is a rematch for this week’s main event for Impact Wrestling.
You can see the announcement below. The taping takes place at the 2300 Arena on Friday and Saturday.
#IMPACTonAXSTV comes to the 2300 Arena in Philadelphia, PA this Friday & Saturday!
Tickets are on-sale now at https://t.co/IHx65I6r8b.@JayWhiteNZ @SuperChrisSabin @RealTSteelz @MickieJames #IMPACTWRESTLING pic.twitter.com/RCYVpDdSy1
— IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) March 16, 2022
