wrestling / News

Street Fight And More Announced For Impact Wrestling Taping

March 16, 2022 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Impact Wrestling Taping Image Credit: Impact Wrestling

Impact Wrestling has announced a Street Fight and more for this weekend’s TV taping. The company announced a Philadelphia Street Fight for the Knockouts Championship between Tasha Steelz and Mickie James, as well as Motor City Machine Guns vs. Bullet Club. The latter is a rematch for this week’s main event for Impact Wrestling.

You can see the announcement below. The taping takes place at the 2300 Arena on Friday and Saturday.

More Trending Stories

article topics :

Impact Wrestling, Jeremy Thomas

More Stories

loading