WWE News: Update on the Street Profits’ Contracts, Work Begins On WWE 2K25, NXT Personalities In Los Angeles

– PWInsider reports that even though there have been comments made on social media that the Street Profits were unhappy, the team is still in WWE. Their status is described as “locked in” for the foreseeable future. It was noted the social media posts were likely to get attention. Montez ford is currently working on outside projects after signing with Paradigm, but there’s no belief backstage that either of the Profits are leaving.

– NXT’s Matt Bloom, Brogan Finlay and Wren Sinclair were in Los Angeles this past weekend. It’s possible this had something to do with the CW Network.

– Work has started on WWE 2K25, which includes motion capture.