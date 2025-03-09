wrestling / News
Summer Rae Recalls Close Encounter With Bat In Hotel Room On The Road
The former Summer Rae recently recalled how she and Tenille Dashwood had an unwelcome visitor in the form of a bat during a hotel stay on the road. Danielle Moinet appeared in Dr. Beau Hightower’s latest video and recalled the close encounter, and you can see highlights below (per Wrestling Inc):
On being woken up by the bat: “We’re almost asleep, me and Tenille, and we hear something. And I’m like, ‘Did you hear something?’ And she’s like, ‘What is that?’ And I kind of hear — it sounds like someone’s kind of like whipping a mat or something. … We turn the light on and it’s a bat.”
On getting the bat out of the room: “All I remember is someone got a broom. Someone came in, I’m under the sheet. We were trying to trap it. It was just a mess and now I’m just traumatized.”
More Trending Stories
- More Details Regarding Reported Backstage Heat On Jade Cargill
- Jeff Jarrett Praises WWE For Having Natalya Appear At The NWA Crockett Cup Event
- Rob Van Dam Discusses Fans Trying To Change Him With Unwanted Advice
- Lex Luger Recalls Jumping to WCW in 1995, Says Linda McMahon Was Angrier at Him Than Vince