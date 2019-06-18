WWE News: Summerslam Week Shows, Top 10 Raw Moments, Seth Green Shares Ringside Pic From Last Night

– PWInsider has put together a full schedule of shows taking place during WWE Summerslam week in Toronto.

* Wednesday 8/7 – 4 PM OWE Wrestling from China at the Midtown Event Theater Toronto

* Wednesday 8/7 – 8 PM – Smash Wrestling vs. PROGRESS Wrestling at the Midtown Event Theater Toronto.

* Thursday 8/8 – 4 PM – Westside Xtreme Wrestling Ambition at the Midtown Event Theater Toronto

* Thursday 8/8 – 8 PM – PROGRESS Wrestling at the Midtown Event Theater Toronto.

* Friday 8/9 – 4 PM – Westside Xtreme Wrestling at the Midtown Event Theater Toronto

* Friday 8/9 – 7:30 PM Ring of Honor Summer Supercard at the Mattamy Athletic Centre.

* Friday 8/9 – 8 PM – Smash Wrestling at the Midtown Event Theater Toronto.

* Saturday 8/10 – 11 AM – Women’s Supershow at the Midtown Event Theater Toronto.

* Saturday 8/10 – 3 PM – OWE from China at the Midtown Event Theater Toronto.

* Saturday 8/10 – WWE NXT Takeover: Toronto at Scotia Bank Arena.

* Sunday 8/11 – WWE Summerslam at Scotia Bank Arena.

* Monday 8/12 – WWE Monday Night Raw at Scotia Bank Arena.

* Tuesday 8/13 – WWE Smackdown Live & 205 Live at Scotia Bank Arena.

– WWE posted this week’s top 10 Raw moments video, looking at the biggest moments from Monday’s show:

– Actor and Robot Chicken creator Seth Green was ringside at last night’s Raw and shared a picture that you can see below. Green is making his feature film directorial debut with Changeland, an upcoming film featuring Randy Orton.