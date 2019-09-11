Various News: Super J Cup Added To NJPW World, MLW Returning To Orlando In November

– NJPW has officially added the Super J Cup tournament to their NJPW World streaming service. The tournament happened last month and was the first time it ever happened in the US. Jushin Liger, who produced the tournament, competed in non-tournament matches. Here’s the lineup:

Thursday 8/22 from the Masonic Temple Building-Temple Theater in Tacoma, Washington

Super J-Cup First Round:

*Rocky Romero vs. Soberano Jr.

*Clark Connors vs. TJP

*Caristico vs. BUSHI

*Ryusuke Taguchi vs. Jonathan Gresham

*Robbie Eagles vs. El Phastasmo

*YOH vs. Dragon Lee

*SHO vs. Taiji Ishimori

*Will Ospreay vs. Amazing Red

Non-tournament: Karl Fredericks and Jushin Thunder Liger vs. Ren Narita and Shota Umino

Saturday 8/24 from San Francisco, CA at San Fran State University’s Student Life Events Center:

*Quarter Final Matches in the Super J-Cup

Sunday 8/25 from Walter Pyramid in Long Beach, California:

*Semi Finals and Finals in the Super J-Cup

*Liger, Juice Robinson, Tetsuya Naito and Jay White will be in action.

– Major League Wrestling will hold shows in Orlando for the first time in years on November 9 with Blood & Thunder from The Gilt Nightclub. The news was revealed in The Orlando Sentinel this morning. Tickets go on sale this Monday at 10 AM ET. You can get them here.