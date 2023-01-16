‘Superstar’ Billy Graham No Longer In The ICU

In a post on Facebook, ‘Superstar’ Billy Graham’s wife Valerie revealed that the WWE Hall of Famer is no longer in the ICU. Graham was hospitalized for an infection in his ear and skull, and it was previously noted that he was on dialysis.

She wrote: “They said his heart rate and blood pressure are stable enough to transfer him to the PCU on the 3rd floor so that’s what’s happening right now. They had to wait for him to finish dialysis before they could move him. He’s nervous about being out of ICU but I explained it’s because he’s getting stronger.”

PCU is the progressive care unit, which is for patients still in critical condition.