Swerve Strickland Says He’s The American Story, AEW Will ‘Get Back On Track’

Swerve Strickland believes he is emblematic of the “American story,” and says that AEW is going to “get back on track.” The former World Champion appeared at the Countdown to On Sale event on Monday in Arlington at Globe Life Field and cut a promo for the audience in which he talked about achieving his success and how AEW will “do better than we ever have.”

“There’s a man, Stephen A. Smith — I’m quoting him by saying, ‘I’m not the American dream. I’m the American story,'” Strickland said. “I got to this progression not just by hoping and wishing and luck. I got it from hard work, consistency, and perseverance, and believing in myself and not taking no for an answer. And every time I ran into a roadblock, when I got steered the wrong way, I figured it out and I got right back on track. And I went harder than ever.”

He continued, “So All In: Texas. Saturday, July 12th in Globe Life Field, All Elite Wrestling is going to do the same thing. We’re going to get back on track and we’re going to push harder and we’re going to do better than we ever have.”

All In: Texas takes place on July 12th, 2025 and airs live on PPV.

