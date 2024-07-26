Swerve Strickland Weighs In On Possible Match With Ricochet In AEW

Ricochet has been rumored to be heading to AEW since he became a free agent earlier this month, and Swerve Strickland shared his thoughts on a possible match with the WWE alumnus. The two faced off several times on the indies and in MLW, and Strickland was asked about the possibility of battling him in AEW on the Battleground Podcast.

“We’ve had our matches without the masks in MLW,” Strickland said (per Fightful). “We’ve had Strickland versus Ricochet before. It’s up to him. I don’t know, we’ll see. Competition’s stiff in AEW, and there’s also a different type of ladder to climb in a lot of different ways here. It doesn’t necessarily make it easier. There’s difficulties on both sides of things, and you’ve gotta adapt. [In] AEW, now more than ever, you gotta be an adaptable performer way more so in AEW nowadays.”

He continued, “So if that’s true, get ready to put a different type of working boots on. There’s a lot of people that don’t want to make it easy for anybody. It’s already not easy for me in the position that I’m in. I’ve been in the position of the new guy coming in, and I had to adapt. A lot of people have tried to adapt, and they couldn’t do it. That goes to show you the type of locker room, the type of talent, the type of energy, the type of workload that comes into AEW.”

Strickland will defend his AEW World Championship at AEW All In against Bryan Danielson.