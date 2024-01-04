Swerve Strickland Recalls His Reaction To Barbed Wire Bat Spot In Texas Death Match

Swerve Strickland recently looked back at one of the more talked-about moments in his Texas Death Match with Hangman Page at AEW Full Gear 2023. Strickland defeated Page in the bloody affair, which included a memorable moment when Strickland was pushing a barbed wire bat into Page’s face and eyes. Strickland spoke about that moment on a recent Swerve City Podcast episode, and you can see the highlights below (per Wrestling Inc):

On his reaction to seeing the spot after the match: “I didn’t know, I swung it and I thought it was in his hair and I just kept it there … Then later I watched it on Twitter and was like: “Oh, it was on his eye and his nose? Good!'”

On the match’s value to the PPV: “It just covered all landscapes of pro wrestling, if you didn’t watch the pay-per-view you had to go back and reorder it and watch it for this match.”