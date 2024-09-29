– During a recent interview with The Breakfast Club, former AEW World Champion Swerve Strickland discussed working with Shawn Michaels in WWE NXT and how Michaels helped him improve his game. Below are some highlights (via WrestlingInc.com):

Swerve Strickland on reviewing tape with Shawn Michaels: “I was like, Shawn, ‘Can I watch tape with you sometime, like an hour?’ He’s like, ‘Give me three matches, email them to me. I’ll pick one and we can watch it on Tuesday.’ Sure enough, he lived up to his word. We watched a match of me on the indies from like four years ago. He’s like, ‘I want to see the reason you got here. What’s the reason that we signed you to this contract to be here? I want to watch that.’ So we watched this stuff; he’s quiet just watching, watching. And guys like that, they’re not going to [have expressive reactions like] ‘Oh! Ah! Ah!’ No, they’re just going to watch. William Regal is very much like that too.”

On the feedback Michaels gave him: “[Michaels] is texting me. He’s like, ‘Okay, they want to see you get a little more aggressive and stuff like that, so bring it next match.'”

Swerve Strickland was in action earlier this month at AEW All Out, losing to Hangman Page in an unsanctioned Steel Cage Match.