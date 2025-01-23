Swoggle Recalls Great Khali As Giving The Hardest Hit He’s Ever Taken

Swoggle says The Great Khali provided the hardest hit that he’s ever taken. The WWE alumnus spoke with Fightful’s Sean Ross Sapp during WrestleCade weekend and during the conversation, he was asked who hit him the hardest in his career and named Khali’s slap at Armageddon 2007 during a match between Khali and Fit Finlay.

“Khali’s slap, his side slap,” Swoggle said. “That one still pops up every year about this time because it was on Armageddon. But he just whaled the s**t out of me and it’s like, ‘Man, he is a giant.’ Every time I see him—I worked with him for years—every time I see him to this day I still go, ‘Holy s**t is he big.'”

The match saw Finlay pick up the win thanks to interference by Swoggle, who hit Khali with a shillelagh low blow.